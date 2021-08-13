Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,095,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,988,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,015,848 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

