Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 26,876 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Unity Biotechnology worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

