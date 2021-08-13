Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $143,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

