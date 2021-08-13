Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 257,447 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 88,774 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDTX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

