Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

