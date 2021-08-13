Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

