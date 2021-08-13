Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,961,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

