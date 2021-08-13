Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,629 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of STKL opened at $10.31 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

