Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.63. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

Specifically, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,061 shares of company stock worth $646,386 over the last three months. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $44,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

