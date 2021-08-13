Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $264.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of CMI opened at $239.13 on Monday. Cummins has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

