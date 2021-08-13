CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.