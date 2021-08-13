Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Shares of CW stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

