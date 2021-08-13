CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,520.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($32.92) and last traded at GBX 2,505 ($32.73), with a volume of 23480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

CVSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,329.76. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

