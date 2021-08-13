Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,618,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 570,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.