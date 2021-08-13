D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in L&F Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

LNFA opened at $9.95 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

