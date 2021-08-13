D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

