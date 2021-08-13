D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 71.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

