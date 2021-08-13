D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,759 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $874.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

