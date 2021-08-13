D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000.

OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

