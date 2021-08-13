D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 109,040 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,040 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.