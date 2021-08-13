D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COVAU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.