D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Down 1.1%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 388 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07). 131,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 71,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.29 million and a P/E ratio of 58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

