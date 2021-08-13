Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.61 ($88.95) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

