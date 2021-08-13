Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2021 earnings at $14.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.