Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

NYSE:DQ traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 1,942,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

