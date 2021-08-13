Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 181,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,059. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DARE. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.