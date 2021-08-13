Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $77.33 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

