Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $10.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

DSKE opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

