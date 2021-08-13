Datto (NYSE:MSP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.67. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Datto shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 3,662 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $4,078,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 78.03.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

