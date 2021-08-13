DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $625.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.39. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.