DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $528,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22.

