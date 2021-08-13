DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $424,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 132,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

