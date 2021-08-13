DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $102.36 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

