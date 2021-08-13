DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 712 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

