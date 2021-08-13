DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.04 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.