David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61.

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,714. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.64.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

