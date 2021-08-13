David Victor Christopherson Sells 2,145 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $117.13 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.