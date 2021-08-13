DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Cap of $25.33 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $25.33 million and approximately $682,362.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.