DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $848,641.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,054,914 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

