Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

WILLF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$57.60 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

