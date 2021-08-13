Desjardins Increases Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.24.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

