Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTCWY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 15,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.