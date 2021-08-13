Devinder Kumar Sells 63,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMD stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

