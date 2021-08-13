Devinder Kumar Sells 63,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMD stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
