DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Shares Down 0.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

