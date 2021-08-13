DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 14,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,588,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Get DHT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.