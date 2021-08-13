Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGEAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.