Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

