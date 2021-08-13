DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,726,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

