DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,726,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
