Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.