DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,727,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,211,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,912,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

